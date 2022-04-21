KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $583,198.04

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $583,198.04 and approximately $3,598.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

