Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

KMB stock opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.64.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

