Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

KMI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 15,267,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,746,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,201,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after purchasing an additional 161,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,564,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,254,000 after buying an additional 394,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,165,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 461,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,045,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 980,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

