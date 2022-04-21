Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of KNTK opened at $73.98 on Monday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.28.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

