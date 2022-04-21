Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of KNTK opened at $73.98 on Monday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.28.
About Kinetik (Get Rating)
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinetik (KNTK)
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.