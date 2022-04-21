Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Capitalization Achieves $290,172.99 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $290,172.99 and approximately $344,943.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.07345708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.64 or 0.99981991 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.