Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$7.72. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 2,476,071 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 33.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

