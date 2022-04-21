KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KKR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.