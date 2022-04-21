Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

