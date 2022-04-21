Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 72,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,770,564 shares.The stock last traded at $49.47 and had previously closed at $48.16.

The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $99,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after acquiring an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after acquiring an additional 567,153 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

