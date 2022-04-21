KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $59.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $25.21 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $44.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

