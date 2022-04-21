Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Kura Oncology worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after buying an additional 521,417 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.8% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 999,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

