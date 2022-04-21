Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Billion

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Kusama has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $116.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $180.88 or 0.00425633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.49 or 0.07380658 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.95 or 1.00164316 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035572 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

