Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Down 0.1%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 63,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

