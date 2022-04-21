Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $131,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $481.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $703.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

