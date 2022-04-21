Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q4 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $477.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $684.38.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

