Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,699 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,792 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

