Lee M. Neumann Sells 10,043 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $219,339.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,000. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $6,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

