Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Up 30%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.91 and last traded at 0.91. 24,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 10,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.63.

Get Legion Capital alerts:

About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.