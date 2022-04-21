LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Cap of $107,898.92

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $107,898.92 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006882 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

