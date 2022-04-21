Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.05

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 2842289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$51.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

