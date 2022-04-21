Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.87 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,776. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

