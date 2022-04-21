loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.45. loanDepot shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 4,105 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.