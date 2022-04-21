Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $453.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day moving average of $383.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

