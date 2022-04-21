Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Argus

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.86.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $453.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.