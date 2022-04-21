Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

LMT traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.57. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

