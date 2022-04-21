Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0854 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $85.40 million and $10.91 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

