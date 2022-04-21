Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.58. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

