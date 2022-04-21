LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. 200,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,267. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

