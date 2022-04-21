Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.60.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.17. 10,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,744. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.96.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

