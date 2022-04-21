Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $423.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $428.00 to $423.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.44.

LULU opened at $385.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.96. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

