LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
LXP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.
NYSE LXP opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
