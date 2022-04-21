LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

