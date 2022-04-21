Lympo (LYM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $163,002.00

Lympo (LYM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $4.14 million and $163,002.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

