Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 7.4%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 52,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,237,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $53,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $20,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $14,400,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $21,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

