ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

Shares of MAN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 14,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

