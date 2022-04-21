Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 2.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 1,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

About Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.