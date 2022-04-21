Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Financial Comparison

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital $150.46 million 13.23 -$36.17 million ($0.34) -56.82

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -24.04% 18.77% 14.47%

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agent Information Software and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $57.80, suggesting a potential upside of 199.17%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agent Information Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

