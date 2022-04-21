Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 5.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 25,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,159,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,918,000 after acquiring an additional 270,304 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

