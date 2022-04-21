Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $28.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.