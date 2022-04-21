MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $361.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $367.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $533.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.23.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

