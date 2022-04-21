MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.13. MarketWise shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 3,603 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

