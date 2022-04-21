Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 840%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $193.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

