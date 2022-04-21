Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $182.03 and last traded at $180.43, with a volume of 13398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.41.

The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

