Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.15 ($1.02). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74.35 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,449,950 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The firm has a market cap of £483.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

