Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.15 ($1.02). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74.35 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,449,950 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The firm has a market cap of £483.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

