Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 176,378 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.