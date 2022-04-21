Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $441.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $441.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.30.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $379.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

