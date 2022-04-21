Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MMLP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMLP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

