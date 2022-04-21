Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 9,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 116,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

