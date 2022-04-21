Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Masonite International stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.77. 204,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 231.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,633,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

