MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.92

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and traded as low as $23.84. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 98,231 shares changing hands.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

