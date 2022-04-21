Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.92. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

